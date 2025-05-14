Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Semifinal Surge at Italian Open

Coco Gauff continues her unbeaten run against Mirra Andreeva by securing a spot in the Italian Open semifinals. In a competitive match, Gauff won 6-4, 7-6 (5). Celebrated for her aggressive play, Gauff now faces the winner between Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:07 IST
Coco Gauff extended her winning streak against Mirra Andreeva to advance to the Italian Open semifinals on Wednesday. Gauff displayed aggressive tactics throughout, clinching a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory to secure her place in the last four at the prestigious clay-court tournament for the third time.

The match was a showcase of high-quality shots, with both players delivering impressive performances. Andreeva, just 18 years old, leveled the tiebreaker at 5-5 with a superb drop shot, but Gauff emerged victorious by taking the final two points.

Gauff remains unbeaten against Andreeva in their four encounters, having previously defeated her at the French and U.S. Opens in 2023 and in Madrid earlier this month. Awaiting her next is a match against either No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka or Zheng Qinwen, while the other semifinal features Jasmine Paolini facing Peyton Stearns. The Italian Open serves as the final major preparation before the French Open begins on May 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

