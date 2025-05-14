Left Menu

Thrilling Standoff in ASEAN Club Championship: Buriram United vs Cong An Ha Noi

Buriram United drew 2-2 against Cong An Ha Noi in the ASEAN Club Championship final's first leg, thanks to a late goal by Peter Zulj. The match remains open, with the second leg set in Thailand. Vietnamese side initially led, with both teams showing impressive play.

Buriram United managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Vietnam's Cong An Ha Noi during the first leg of the final of the revamped ASEAN Club Championship held in Hanoi. Peter Zulj scored a late equalizer, maintaining the suspense for the tournament's final showdown.

Leo Artur opened the scoring for the Vietnamese side in the 18th minute, capitalizing on a pass from Vitao. Buriram United responded ten minutes later when Curtis Good delivered a powerful header. Cong An Ha Noi regained their lead with Alan Grafite's goal in the 35th minute.

In an exciting turn of events, Peter Zulj struck again, taking advantage of a loose ball after an attempt by his teammate, Guilherme Bissoli, was parried. This set the stage for an intense second leg in Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

