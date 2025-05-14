Thrilling Standoff in ASEAN Club Championship: Buriram United vs Cong An Ha Noi

Buriram United managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Vietnam's Cong An Ha Noi during the first leg of the final of the revamped ASEAN Club Championship held in Hanoi. Peter Zulj scored a late equalizer, maintaining the suspense for the tournament's final showdown.

Leo Artur opened the scoring for the Vietnamese side in the 18th minute, capitalizing on a pass from Vitao. Buriram United responded ten minutes later when Curtis Good delivered a powerful header. Cong An Ha Noi regained their lead with Alan Grafite's goal in the 35th minute.

In an exciting turn of events, Peter Zulj struck again, taking advantage of a loose ball after an attempt by his teammate, Guilherme Bissoli, was parried. This set the stage for an intense second leg in Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)