Left Menu

Ryder Cup Drama: Eligibility Crisis for Rahm and Hatton

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is keen to have Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton for the 2025 team but isn't intervening in their appeal against sanctions that affect their eligibility. Donald focuses on getting the best team for the competition amid complications from the players' involvement with LIV Golf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:16 IST
Ryder Cup Drama: Eligibility Crisis for Rahm and Hatton
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid the unfolding eligibility saga concerning Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald remains focused on securing the best team for the 2025 event. Both players have appealed sanctions from the DP World Tour, which affect their participation due to their association with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

If the hearing verdict arrives before the event's dates on September 26-28 at New York's Bethpage Black, Rahm and Hatton risk missing out if the decision isn't favorable. Despite the challenges, Donald has refrained from discussing the matter with DP World Tour CEO, emphasizing his role in crafting a competitive team.

Highlighting Rahm's impressive record and Hatton's current standing in automatic qualification, Donald expressed his hopes for their presence at the prestigious event. Yet, he maintains that Rahm must continue proving his worth on the course to secure his spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025