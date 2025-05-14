Ryder Cup Drama: Eligibility Crisis for Rahm and Hatton

Amid the unfolding eligibility saga concerning Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald remains focused on securing the best team for the 2025 event. Both players have appealed sanctions from the DP World Tour, which affect their participation due to their association with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

If the hearing verdict arrives before the event's dates on September 26-28 at New York's Bethpage Black, Rahm and Hatton risk missing out if the decision isn't favorable. Despite the challenges, Donald has refrained from discussing the matter with DP World Tour CEO, emphasizing his role in crafting a competitive team.

Highlighting Rahm's impressive record and Hatton's current standing in automatic qualification, Donald expressed his hopes for their presence at the prestigious event. Yet, he maintains that Rahm must continue proving his worth on the course to secure his spot.

