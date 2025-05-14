Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Shines Bright in Rome with Stunning Victory over Jack Draper

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a stellar performance at the Italian Open quarter-finals by defeating Jack Draper in straight sets. With a surge of confidence after overcoming past defeats, the young Spaniard navigated challenging moments to book a place in the semi-finals, marking a significant milestone in his clay court journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:57 IST
Carlos Alcaraz Shines Bright in Rome with Stunning Victory over Jack Draper
Carlos Alcaraz (Photo: @InteBNLdItalia/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Spain's promising tennis talent, Carlos Alcaraz, showcased his prowess with a decisive victory over Jack Draper at the Italian Open quarter-finals on Wednesday. Alcaraz, ranked third globally, secured a straight-set triumph, 6-4, 6-4, efficiently wrapping up the match in just under two hours at ATP Masters 1000 on clay.

Despite Draper's spirited win against Alcaraz in the Indian Wells earlier this year, the Spaniard demonstrated resilience, overcoming his previous setback. Firing from the backline, Alcaraz dominated the opening set, overturning a 2-4 deficit with a string of successive points. The second set saw him lose an early advantage but quickly regain momentum, sealing his spot in the semi-finals.

Alcaraz credited his assertive play and positive mindset for the victory, stating, 'Focusing on my happiness and aggression helped me today.' With 24 winners outshining Draper's count of eight, despite a higher number of unforced errors, Alcaraz's performance continues to turn heads as he advances to face either Alexander Zverev or Lorenzo Musetti in the upcoming semi-final clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025