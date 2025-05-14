Carlos Alcaraz Shines Bright in Rome with Stunning Victory over Jack Draper

Spain's promising tennis talent, Carlos Alcaraz, showcased his prowess with a decisive victory over Jack Draper at the Italian Open quarter-finals on Wednesday. Alcaraz, ranked third globally, secured a straight-set triumph, 6-4, 6-4, efficiently wrapping up the match in just under two hours at ATP Masters 1000 on clay.

Despite Draper's spirited win against Alcaraz in the Indian Wells earlier this year, the Spaniard demonstrated resilience, overcoming his previous setback. Firing from the backline, Alcaraz dominated the opening set, overturning a 2-4 deficit with a string of successive points. The second set saw him lose an early advantage but quickly regain momentum, sealing his spot in the semi-finals.

Alcaraz credited his assertive play and positive mindset for the victory, stating, 'Focusing on my happiness and aggression helped me today.' With 24 winners outshining Draper's count of eight, despite a higher number of unforced errors, Alcaraz's performance continues to turn heads as he advances to face either Alexander Zverev or Lorenzo Musetti in the upcoming semi-final clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)