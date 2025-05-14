Left Menu

Kulusevski's Timely Surgery: Spurs Face Europa Challenge

Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski underwent knee surgery after suffering an injury during a match against Crystal Palace. With the Europa League final on the horizon, and fellow midfielder James Maddison also injured, Spurs aim to end a 17-year trophy drought despite their current struggles in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dejan Kulusevski has undergone knee surgery following an injury sustained in the recent match against Crystal Palace, the club announced on Wednesday. The Swedish international's surgery comes as a pivotal moment ahead of the Europa League final.

Kulusevski, who suffered a right patella injury, immediately began rehabilitation with the club's medical team. This development is a significant concern for Spurs, who are also without James Maddison for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

As Spurs prepare to face Manchester United in the Europa League final on May 21 in Bilbao, they are determined to break a 17-year trophy drought, despite their current struggles in the Premier League standings.

