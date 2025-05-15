Left Menu

Alexis Ohanian Invests in Chelsea Women's Team: A Bold Move in Women's Soccer

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and husband of Serena Williams, has acquired a 10% stake in Chelsea Women's Super League champions for 20 million pounds. This marks Ohanian's continuing influence in women's soccer, following his involvement with Angel City and the founding of Athlos NYC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 01:53 IST
Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, has secured a 10% stake in the Women's Super League champions, Chelsea, according to a source from Reuters.

Ohanian's investment, pegged at 20 million pounds ($26.52 million), values the London-based club approximately at 200 million pounds. Known for his involvement in women's soccer, Ohanian was also the largest shareholder of Angel City, which he helped launch in 2020 and sold for $250 million in 2024.

Furthermore, he founded Athlos NYC, a women-exclusive track and field event, offering 60,000 dollars to each winner. Both Ohanian and Williams are expected to attend the Chelsea vs. Manchester United FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. Earlier this month, Chelsea clinched their sixth consecutive WSL title and made it to the League Cup finals and Women's Champions League semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

