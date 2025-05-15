Bologna Stuns AC Milan to Clinch First Coppa Italia in Over Half a Century
Dan Ndoye's goal secured Bologna a 1-0 win over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final, their first major victory in 51 years. The decisive strike followed Milan defender Theo Hernandez's tackle. This victory secures Bologna a place in next season's Europa League.
Bologna secured a historic 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final, thanks to Dan Ndoye's crucial second-half goal. This win marks Bologna's first major trophy in 51 years, propelling them into next season's Europa League.
The breakthrough came when Milan defender Theo Hernandez's tackle inadvertently set up Ndoye, who seized the chance to score. The win avenged a recent Serie A defeat and lifted Bologna from their disappointing domestic campaign.
Milan struggled to respond effectively, failing to capitalize on key moments. Despite early chances and crucial saves by both teams' keepers, Bologna's defense held strong, cementing their memorable victory in the competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
