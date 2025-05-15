Left Menu

Erling Haaland Calls City's Season 'Horrific' Despite FA Cup Final Reach

Despite reaching a third consecutive FA Cup final and being close to Champions League qualification, Manchester City's Erling Haaland described the season as 'horrific' due to missing out on another Premier League title. Haaland emphasized the team's failure to maintain their winning standards, amidst injuries, affecting their league consistency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:43 IST
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has expressed dissatisfaction with the team's performance this season, despite reaching a third straight FA Cup final. The Norwegian star described the season as 'horrific' as City missed their chance to secure a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

Haaland, who has recently extended his contract with City until 2034, conveyed his disappointment in an interview with BBC Sport. He pointed out that the team's success in reaching Wembley and aiming for Champions League qualification doesn't compensate for failing to continue their league dominance.

With City currently holding fourth place in the league, two points above Chelsea, Haaland criticized the team's lack of stability and highlighted injuries as a factor. However, he was firm in stating that the squad should not make excuses for underperformance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

