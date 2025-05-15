Left Menu

Italy Set to Host America's Cup 2027: A Historic First

Italy will host the America's Cup in 2027 in Naples, marking the first time the country will hold the prestigious sailing event. New Zealand, citing a lack of government support, has stepped down from hosting. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted Italy's maritime heritage in the announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy is gearing up to make history by hosting the America's Cup in 2027 in the city of Naples, as announced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This will be the first time Italy hosts this prestigious sailing competition, a moment of national pride emphasized by Meloni's statement.

The shift to Italy came after New Zealand, the three-time defending champion, announced in March it would not seek to host the next edition due to insufficient economic support from its government. Instead, New Zealand will focus on defending its title after a successful campaign in Barcelona last October.

Prime Minister Meloni affirmed that hosting the America's Cup aligns with Italy's maritime identity and promised that the nation would rise to the challenge and showcase its capabilities to the world. Enthusiasm surrounds the decision, highlighting Italy's rich history and connection to maritime culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

