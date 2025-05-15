Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir's Prayers & India's Cricketing Triumphs Amidst Retirements

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Siddhivinayak Temple amidst a successful run after past criticisms. India clinched the Champions Trophy in Dubai, defeating New Zealand. Challenges remain post-retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as they prepare for the next World Test Championship series against England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:04 IST
Gautam Gambhir's Prayers & India's Cricketing Triumphs Amidst Retirements
Gautam Gambhir (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, was seen offering prayers at the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai on Thursday. His visit coincides with a recent wave of success for Indian cricket, which reclaimed pride following months of criticism. India's team was unbeaten as they seized victory at the Champions Trophy in Dubai, overcoming a tumultuous period marked by skepticism.

In a dominant display, India secured a four-wicket victory against New Zealand, marking their second ICC title within a year. The victory in Dubai follows India's earlier success under former coach Rahul Dravid, where they defeated South Africa by seven runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. The team's journey to this point was fraught with challenges, especially after India failed to qualify for the World Test Championship final, indicating a tempestuous phase post-New Zealand's whitewash of India in the subcontinent.

For the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, India will meet England in a pivotal five-match series next June. The team is bracing for new challenges, compounded by the recent retirements of key players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kohli's decision shocked the cricket world, concluding a momentous 14-year test career of 123 matches, while Rohit bids farewell after a significant 67-match journey. Their departures create a void in India's celebrated lineup as they forge ahead in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

