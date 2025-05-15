Enhanced Prize Pot Set to Elevate World Test Championship Final
The 2025 World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's will reward winners with USD 3.6 million, a significant increase from previous prizes. This boost reflects the ICC's commitment to promoting Test cricket. South Africa and Australia emerged as leaders in the tournament's latest cycle.
The World Test Championship final in 2025 will boast a significantly increased prize pool, with winners set to receive USD 3.6 million, more than double the amount awarded in preceding editions.
Australia, who secured the championship in 2023 against India, had taken home USD 1.6 million in prize money. This substantial increase in 2025 underlines the International Cricket Council's (ICC) commitment to enhancing the prestige of Test cricket.
Australia and South Africa will face off at the iconic Lord's venue on June 11. South Africa topped the latest WTC cycle with a 2-0 home series wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, accumulating 69.44 percentage points, followed by defending champions Australia with 67.54 points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
