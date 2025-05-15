IPL Returns Influence South Africa's World Test Championship Preparations

Lungi Ngidi, the South African paceman, has rejoined the Indian Premier League (IPL) for its concluding phase, alongside several compatriots, despite potential impacts on South Africa's preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

The IPL resumes on Saturday following a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, who had been engaged in days of conflict. The South African squad for the June WTC final at Lord's features eight players participating in the IPL, which extends until June 3.

South Africa's team plans to gather in England by May 31, play a warm-up against Zimbabwe, and then head to London for the final. Return confirmations came for IPL players like Ngidi, with others expected shortly, despite official IPL responses pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)