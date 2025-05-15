Left Menu

IPL Stars Swap Jersey for National Duty Amid Play-offs

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:18 IST
Jos Buttler
England's T20 a-lister Jos Buttler is set to leave Gujarat Titans after the team's last three league games. The IPL play-offs overlap with England's white-ball series against the West Indies starting May 29, forcing players like Buttler, Moeen Ali, and more to prioritize national duty.

The IPL sees crucial squad changes as franchises prepare for play-offs. With Moeen Ali and other notable English players like Jofra Archer and Sam Curran not returning, and Virat Kohli rejoining RCB, the tournament faces significant shifts. Concurrently, Mustafizur Rahman's IPL participation hangs by a thread due to NOC delays.

In a pivotal scheduling adjustment, the IPL final has been postponed to June 3 following disruptions. As international commitments take precedence, teams manage player availability amidst hectic schedules, highlighting the complex balance between domestic leagues and international fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

