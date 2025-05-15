IPL Stars Swap Jersey for National Duty Amid Play-offs
Jos Buttler, England’s T20 cricket stalwart, will leave Gujarat Titans for national duty, as IPL play-offs clash with England's series against West Indies. Players like Moeen Ali also miss IPL due to personal reasons and health issues. The commitment of players to international fixtures is highlighted.
England's T20 a-lister Jos Buttler is set to leave Gujarat Titans after the team's last three league games. The IPL play-offs overlap with England's white-ball series against the West Indies starting May 29, forcing players like Buttler, Moeen Ali, and more to prioritize national duty.
The IPL sees crucial squad changes as franchises prepare for play-offs. With Moeen Ali and other notable English players like Jofra Archer and Sam Curran not returning, and Virat Kohli rejoining RCB, the tournament faces significant shifts. Concurrently, Mustafizur Rahman's IPL participation hangs by a thread due to NOC delays.
In a pivotal scheduling adjustment, the IPL final has been postponed to June 3 following disruptions. As international commitments take precedence, teams manage player availability amidst hectic schedules, highlighting the complex balance between domestic leagues and international fixtures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
