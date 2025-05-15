Neeraj Chopra Leads Strong Indian Contingent at 2025 Doha Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra, the current world champion in the javelin throw, spearheads India's robust campaign at the Doha Diamond League 2025, held at the Qatar Sports Club this Friday. Alongside Chopra, Kishore Jena, Parul Chaudhary, and Gulveer Singh aim to shine in their respective categories, reported Olympics.com.

Chopra's impressive track record at the Doha event includes a second-place finish in 2024 and a victory in 2023. After winning the Potch Invitational Meet in April with an 84.52-meter throw, the former Olympic champion targets breaking the 90-meter mark this season.

Kishore Jena, aspiring to revisit his Asian Games success, will compete in men's javelin throw. Meanwhile, record-holders Parul Chaudhary and Gulveer Singh are set to compete in the women's 3000-meter steeplechase and men's 5000m events, respectively, marking Singh's Diamond League debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)