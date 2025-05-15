Ashwin Suggests Jadeja for India's Captaincy Amid Leadership Discussions

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat', former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has introduced Ravindra Jadeja as a contender for India's captaincy. While acknowledging other potential candidates, Ashwin underscored Jadeja's experience, suggesting he could train for two years in a leadership role despite mixed results in IPL.

Jadeja, who has captained Chennai Super Kings with limited success, remains a seasoned player with over 80 Test matches, making him a viable option according to Ashwin. Currently, discussions around India's future captaincy have largely focused on Shubman Gill, likening his potential ascent to Graeme Smith's early leadership of South Africa.

Concerns were also expressed over Jasprit Bumrah's suitability for captaincy due to his injury history. Though Bumrah has led India to a significant win in Perth, Ashwin believes the fast bowler's health should be prioritized, hinting at potential rotational leadership strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)