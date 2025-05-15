Left Menu

Ashwin Suggests Jadeja for India's Captaincy Amid Leadership Discussions

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has proposed Ravindra Jadeja as a potential captain for India, citing his extensive experience despite past leadership challenges in IPL. Ashwin also discussed Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah's prospects, weighing their merits as future leaders of the Indian cricket team.

Ravichandran Ashwin. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat', former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has introduced Ravindra Jadeja as a contender for India's captaincy. While acknowledging other potential candidates, Ashwin underscored Jadeja's experience, suggesting he could train for two years in a leadership role despite mixed results in IPL.

Jadeja, who has captained Chennai Super Kings with limited success, remains a seasoned player with over 80 Test matches, making him a viable option according to Ashwin. Currently, discussions around India's future captaincy have largely focused on Shubman Gill, likening his potential ascent to Graeme Smith's early leadership of South Africa.

Concerns were also expressed over Jasprit Bumrah's suitability for captaincy due to his injury history. Though Bumrah has led India to a significant win in Perth, Ashwin believes the fast bowler's health should be prioritized, hinting at potential rotational leadership strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

