Back in Crisis: Fastest Bowler Mayank Yadav Faces Career Challenges

The BCCI Centre of Excellence, formerly known as the National Cricket Academy (NCA), finds itself in an awkward position following the repeated injuries of India's fastest bowler, Mayank Yadav. Yadav, famed for clocking speeds over 150 kmph, has been sidelined again due to a back injury, announcing his early exit from the current IPL season.

Yadav underwent extensive rehabilitation at the COE, yet after returning, his on-field performance saw a decline. His speed dropped, and a transformation in his bowling style was evident. Despite playing nine T20 games over a period of more than a year, consistent injuries have marked his career, casting doubts over BCCI's handling of young fast bowlers.

Concerns have arisen regarding the adequacy of Mayank's rehabilitation process and the decision to allow him back without fully confirming the resolution of his back issues. With prominent figures like Nitin Patel having left the board, clarity on his recovery path is lacking. These recurrent injuries and rehabilitation challenges could affect his future selection prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)