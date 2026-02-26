Sweet Success: Uncle Peter's Pancake Day Draws National Attention

New Delhi witnessed a sweet spectacle on February 26, 2026, as Uncle Peter's Pancakes celebrated its second National Pancake Day. Owned by Bogmalo Foods, this rapidly growing dessert QSR brand marked the day with record footfalls across its 110 outlets spread over 45 cities in India.

The event was a massive success, with over 50,000 participants indulging in a specially curated festive menu that included crowd-pleasers like Nutella, Tiramisu, and Death By Chocolate Pancakes. Sales soared 3–4 times higher than a regular business day, underscoring the event's effectiveness in boosting brand visibility.

Key to this success was the digital-first initiative #IConfesstAtUPP, which seamlessly integrated social media engagement with in-store participation. The initiative drew significant digital traffic and offline visits, reflecting the brand's innovative approach in fostering customer loyalty and setting the stage for further expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)