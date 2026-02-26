Left Menu

Sweet Success: Uncle Peter's Pancake Day Draws National Attention

Uncle Peter's Pancakes celebrated its second National Pancake Day in India with record participation. More than 50,000 people visited over 110 outlets, dramatically increasing sales. The event featured a festive menu and digital campaign, marking a successful blend of online and offline engagement for the dessert brand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:11 IST
Sweet Success: Uncle Peter's Pancake Day Draws National Attention
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi witnessed a sweet spectacle on February 26, 2026, as Uncle Peter's Pancakes celebrated its second National Pancake Day. Owned by Bogmalo Foods, this rapidly growing dessert QSR brand marked the day with record footfalls across its 110 outlets spread over 45 cities in India.

The event was a massive success, with over 50,000 participants indulging in a specially curated festive menu that included crowd-pleasers like Nutella, Tiramisu, and Death By Chocolate Pancakes. Sales soared 3–4 times higher than a regular business day, underscoring the event's effectiveness in boosting brand visibility.

Key to this success was the digital-first initiative #IConfesstAtUPP, which seamlessly integrated social media engagement with in-store participation. The initiative drew significant digital traffic and offline visits, reflecting the brand's innovative approach in fostering customer loyalty and setting the stage for further expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Arrest of Intelligence Chief Marks Progress in Easter Attack Probe

Sri Lanka's Arrest of Intelligence Chief Marks Progress in Easter Attack Pro...

 Sri Lanka
2
India and US Engage to Strengthen Trade Ties

India and US Engage to Strengthen Trade Ties

 India
3
Gold's Gleam: Navigating Economic Uncertainty Amid Tariff Tensions

Gold's Gleam: Navigating Economic Uncertainty Amid Tariff Tensions

 Global
4
Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round

Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026