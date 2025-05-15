Left Menu

Champ Rugby Relaunches with New Pathway to Premiership

Champ Rugby has been relaunched with a new promotion and relegation structure, promising easier entry into the English Premiership for ambitious clubs. The 14-team league includes a re-formed Worcester and Richmond. New rules and funding measures are set to help clubs meet required standards for promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:54 IST
Champ Rugby Relaunches with New Pathway to Premiership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The English Rugby Football Union (RFU) has revealed plans to relaunch the second tier of English club rugby as 'Champ Rugby'. This initiative aims to simplify the pathway for clubs aspiring to join the prestigious Premiership, addressing long-standing concerns over ground capacity and financial burdens.

The revamped 14-team league will feature current clubs, along with a re-formed Worcester and Richmond. The league will follow a comprehensive format, culminating in playoffs. A pivotal change includes a two-legged playoff between the champions and the Premiership's bottom club, provided the Champ club meets minimum standards.

Tensions around funding remain, with the RFU's support for Championship clubs having decreased significantly. However, discussions around securing financial stability and encouraging young talent highlight a future-focused approach for English rugby, hoping to emulate Exeter's successful rise through the ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025