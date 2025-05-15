Champ Rugby Relaunches with New Pathway to Premiership

The English Rugby Football Union (RFU) has revealed plans to relaunch the second tier of English club rugby as 'Champ Rugby'. This initiative aims to simplify the pathway for clubs aspiring to join the prestigious Premiership, addressing long-standing concerns over ground capacity and financial burdens.

The revamped 14-team league will feature current clubs, along with a re-formed Worcester and Richmond. The league will follow a comprehensive format, culminating in playoffs. A pivotal change includes a two-legged playoff between the champions and the Premiership's bottom club, provided the Champ club meets minimum standards.

Tensions around funding remain, with the RFU's support for Championship clubs having decreased significantly. However, discussions around securing financial stability and encouraging young talent highlight a future-focused approach for English rugby, hoping to emulate Exeter's successful rise through the ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)