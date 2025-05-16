Turmoil in Brazil's Football Confederation: Leadership Crisis Unfolds

A Rio de Janeiro court has mandated the removal of the current leadership of Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF), including President Ednaldo Rodrigues, due to accusations of forgery. The decision follows concerns about the legitimacy of Rodrigues' re-election, highlighting ongoing governance issues within the organization.

Fernando Sarney, a vice-president of the CBF who initiated the proceedings against Rodrigues, has been appointed as interim president. Sarney's primary task is to organize new elections swiftly, as the court seeks to restore lawful governance to the body overseeing Brazilian soccer amid controversial leadership disputes.

The legal challenge centers on the alleged forgery of former CBF President Antonio Carlos Nunes de Lima's signature, facilitating Rodrigues' re-election until 2030. Questions about Nunes' mental capacity due to health reasons further complicate the scenario. While Brazil's Justice Minister Gilmar Mendes had previously intervened to reinstate Rodrigues, citing potential FIFA ramifications, the court's recent verdict underscores the urgency for transparent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)