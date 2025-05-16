Controversy Erupts at PGA Championship Over Preferred Lies Decision

Top golfers, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, have publicly criticized the PGA Championship organizers for not permitting preferred lies during the rain-soaked first round at Quail Hollow. The decision left players struggling with 'mud balls,' hampering their control and performance on the course.

This issue was highlighted at the par-four 16th hole, where both Scheffler and Schauffele, despite landing excellent tee shots, found their second shots veering into the water. Scheffler remarked on the frustration, emphasizing that players invest their careers in mastering ball control, only to find it jeopardized by a rule.

The PGA of America has yet to comment on its stance. Meanwhile, Schauffele voiced his concerns about general dissatisfaction among golfers, indicating that the course conditions were far from ideal. As athletes navigate these challenges, debates over fairness continue to simmer behind the scenes.

(With inputs from agencies.)