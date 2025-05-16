Jhonattan Vegas Steals the Spotlight at PGA Championship

In a surprising turn of events at the PGA Championship, Jhonattan Vegas delivered a stunning performance, commanding attention with a 7-under 64 to lead the pack on the first day. Despite sunny skies attracting fans eager to witness top players, it was Vegas who emerged as the standout contender.

While spectators anticipated dazzling play from stars like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele, it was Vegas who maintained composure, producing remarkable par saves and finishing with a series of crucial birdies. His performance secured a two-shot lead, marking a historic achievement for the 40-year-old Venezuelan professional.

As the day unfolded, familiar names struggled to find their rhythm on the course. The leaderboard featured under-the-radar players like Ryan Gerard and Cam Davis, who seized their moment under the spotlight. Meanwhile, McIlroy and Scheffler grappled with the challenging course conditions, resulting in less stellar finishes.

