Left Menu

Jhonattan Vegas Steals the Spotlight at PGA Championship

Jhonattan Vegas delivered an impressive 7-under 64 on the opening day of the PGA Championship, surprising fans who expected star players like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler to shine. Vegas achieved a two-shot lead, marking his best major round, while well-known players struggled amidst a leaderboard filled with newer names.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charlotte | Updated: 16-05-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 09:32 IST
Jhonattan Vegas Steals the Spotlight at PGA Championship
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events at the PGA Championship, Jhonattan Vegas delivered a stunning performance, commanding attention with a 7-under 64 to lead the pack on the first day. Despite sunny skies attracting fans eager to witness top players, it was Vegas who emerged as the standout contender.

While spectators anticipated dazzling play from stars like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele, it was Vegas who maintained composure, producing remarkable par saves and finishing with a series of crucial birdies. His performance secured a two-shot lead, marking a historic achievement for the 40-year-old Venezuelan professional.

As the day unfolded, familiar names struggled to find their rhythm on the course. The leaderboard featured under-the-radar players like Ryan Gerard and Cam Davis, who seized their moment under the spotlight. Meanwhile, McIlroy and Scheffler grappled with the challenging course conditions, resulting in less stellar finishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025