Taskin Ahmed Eyes Sri Lanka Series Comeback with Shaun Tait's Expertise

Taskin Ahmed, Bangladesh's right-arm seamer, has provided an upbeat update on his injury recovery, anticipating a return for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in February due to an Achilles injury but is optimistic about his prospects.

Having recently returned from consultations in London, Taskin has resumed bowling practice in preparation for Bangladesh's tour, which begins on June 17 with Tests in Galle and Colombo, followed by six white-ball matches in July. "The rehabilitation process is ongoing," Taskin explained. "I've completed five sessions and started light bowling. We're targeting the Sri Lanka series if all goes well," he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has announced the appointment of former Australian pacer Shaun Tait as their new fast bowling coach. Tait's extensive T20 experience is expected to benefit the team. Taskin is eager to learn from Tait, emphasizing the value of having such a seasoned figure in the coaching setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)