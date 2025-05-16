Ben Stokes: Aiming for Dominance in Cricket Comeback

England Test captain Ben Stokes is eyeing a comeback as a powerhouse both with the bat and ball following his recovery from hamstring surgery. The all-rounder, sidelined since December, aims to shine in upcoming series, including high-stakes matches against India and Australia.

Stokes underwent surgery in January and has since completed an extensive rehabilitation regimen, declaring readiness to return in prime physical condition. He emphasized his commitment to rigorous training and is poised to contribute significantly upon rejoining his team.

Marking his return, Stokes will face Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on May 22, followed by five tests against India, and culminating in the Ashes series. Stokes acknowledged the challenge of transitioning from training to actual gameplay but is confident of asserting dominance through both batting and bowling.

