Left Menu

Messi Returns to Argentina Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina's 28-player preliminary squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. After missing previous fixtures due to injury, Messi is set to return as Argentina prepares to face Chile and Colombia. Messi has been active with Inter Miami and plans to participate in the Club World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:50 IST
Messi Returns to Argentina Squad for World Cup Qualifiers
Lionel Messi

Argentinian football star Lionel Messi, who missed recent national team matches due to injury, has been included in the preliminary 28-player squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers. Messi's absence in matches against Uruguay and Brazil did not hinder Argentina from securing a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Despite a groin strain keeping him off the pitch for crucial games, Messi expressed his disappointment on social media for missing these key fixtures. However, he has since returned to form with Inter Miami, netting six goals across all competitions, and is set to join Miami in the Club World Cup.

Coach Lionel Scaloni named several returning players alongside Messi, such as Nicolas Dominguez. The move signifies Argentina's strategic preparation ahead of matches against Chile and Colombia, showcasing their depth and tactical acumen as they aim to dominate the qualifying rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025