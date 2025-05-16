Messi Returns to Argentina Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Argentinian football star Lionel Messi, who missed recent national team matches due to injury, has been included in the preliminary 28-player squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers. Messi's absence in matches against Uruguay and Brazil did not hinder Argentina from securing a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Despite a groin strain keeping him off the pitch for crucial games, Messi expressed his disappointment on social media for missing these key fixtures. However, he has since returned to form with Inter Miami, netting six goals across all competitions, and is set to join Miami in the Club World Cup.

Coach Lionel Scaloni named several returning players alongside Messi, such as Nicolas Dominguez. The move signifies Argentina's strategic preparation ahead of matches against Chile and Colombia, showcasing their depth and tactical acumen as they aim to dominate the qualifying rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)