Poovanna Chandura Boby: Rising Hockey Star Eyes European Glory Amidst Challenges

After excelling with the Indian junior hockey team, Poovanna Chandura Boby is training with the senior squad ahead of the FIH Hockey Pro League's European leg, overcoming injuries and aiming for his senior debut. He draws inspiration from his family’s rich hockey legacy and senior players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:43 IST
Poovanna Chandura Boby (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
After a successful tenure with the Indian junior hockey team, Poovanna Chandura Boby is now gearing up with the senior core group for the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League. The 22-year-old athlete is currently training at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bengaluru, having secured a spot in the 40-member senior national camp.

Poovanna's journey with the junior squad included notable achievements such as winning the Gold and Bronze medals at the 2022 and 2023 Sultan of Johor Cup, respectively, and being part of the victorious Men's Junior Asia Cup squad in 2023. Despite an unfortunate injury in the Hero Hockey India League, he remains focused on making his senior team debut.

Originating from Kodagu, a region famed for its vibrant hockey culture, Poovanna is inspired by the sport's family traditions and aims to uphold the legacy of senior players like Manpreet Singh and Hardik Singh. With guidance from coach Craig Fulton, he is determined to showcase his skills in the European tournament amidst high expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

