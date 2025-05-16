Arne Slot Balances Relaxation and Motivation for Premier League Champions

Arne Slot has been seen unwinding on Ibiza, while some of his Liverpool squad enjoyed downtime in Dubai. However, it's not all leisure for the Premier League champions, who have two matches remaining in their campaign.

With the next match against Brighton scheduled for Monday, Slot expressed satisfaction with the team's preparation. He acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining focus and motivation post-title win, mentioning the challenge of balancing relaxation with readiness for upcoming games.

Slot candidly admitted the diminished motivation following their league triumph, noting that had they still been competing for the title, they would likely have had reduced relaxation time. He emphasized the unrelenting nature of their season across various competitions, leaving little room for rest.

(With inputs from agencies.)