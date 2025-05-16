Wankhede Stadium Honors Cricket Legends with New Stand Names

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been revitalized with the naming of three stands after cricket stalwarts, a decision announced during a recent ceremony by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). The stands honor former MCA President Sharad Pawar, current World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma, and the late Indian captain Ajit Wadekar.

The event featured distinguished personalities, including Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who applauded the MCA's decision to celebrate those who have brought pride to Indian cricket. He also promised to support the construction of a larger stadium, acknowledging Maharashtra's role as a heartland for cricket lovers.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik lauded the dedication of these stands and the newly inaugurated MCA Office Lounge, named in memory of the late Amol Kale, as a tribute to the legacy of those who contributed significantly to the sport. The initiative underscores Wankhede Stadium's ongoing legacy, further cementing its place in cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)