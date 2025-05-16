Sports Highlights: Thrilling Matches and Unexpected Turns

In soccer, LAFC is set to face Club America in a vital qualifying playoff for the Club World Cup on May 31 at BMO Stadium. World soccer governing body FIFA confirmed the match following Club Leon's ejection from the tournament due to an ownership rule violation, which was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In tennis, Carlos Alcaraz advanced to his first Italian Open final by defeating local star Lorenzo Musetti. Alcaraz's victory dashed hopes for an all-Italian final. Meanwhile, Max Homa delivered an impressive performance at the PGA Championship, narrowing the gap on leader Jhonattan Vegas with memorable shots at Quail Hollow.

Shohei Ohtani's reunion with the Dodgers remains a focal point as the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers gear up for a series. Elsewhere, Oswaldo Cabrera of the Yankees announced his return to play following successful ankle surgery. In basketball, Jamal Murray overcame illness, leading the Denver Nuggets to force Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in their playoff series.

