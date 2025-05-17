Tribute to a Legend: Salah on Alexander-Arnold's Departure
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah defends Trent Alexander-Arnold from fans' criticism ahead of his departure. Salah praises Alexander-Arnold’s contributions, calling him one of Liverpool's best. As Alexander-Arnold leaves the club after two decades, Salah urges fans to give him the farewell he deserves for his dedication and achievements.
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has voiced his support for Trent Alexander-Arnold amid fan criticism over the latter's impending departure from the club. Salah, the Premier League's top scorer with 28 goals, insists that Alexander-Arnold should not be booed by fans, especially after two decades of service.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Salah emphasized Alexander-Arnold's lifelong dedication to the team and expressed shock at the recent backlash. 'Alexander-Arnold deserves a fitting farewell for everything he has contributed to Liverpool,' Salah stated, urging fans to reconsider their approach.
Alexander-Arnold, hailing from Liverpool and rising through its ranks, has achieved significant success, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League victory, reinforcing his place as one of the club's all-time greats. The 26-year-old bids farewell in pursuit of new challenges.
