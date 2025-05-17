Tribute to a Legend: Salah on Alexander-Arnold's Departure

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has voiced his support for Trent Alexander-Arnold amid fan criticism over the latter's impending departure from the club. Salah, the Premier League's top scorer with 28 goals, insists that Alexander-Arnold should not be booed by fans, especially after two decades of service.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Salah emphasized Alexander-Arnold's lifelong dedication to the team and expressed shock at the recent backlash. 'Alexander-Arnold deserves a fitting farewell for everything he has contributed to Liverpool,' Salah stated, urging fans to reconsider their approach.

Alexander-Arnold, hailing from Liverpool and rising through its ranks, has achieved significant success, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League victory, reinforcing his place as one of the club's all-time greats. The 26-year-old bids farewell in pursuit of new challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)