Left Menu

Tribute to a Legend: Salah on Alexander-Arnold's Departure

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah defends Trent Alexander-Arnold from fans' criticism ahead of his departure. Salah praises Alexander-Arnold’s contributions, calling him one of Liverpool's best. As Alexander-Arnold leaves the club after two decades, Salah urges fans to give him the farewell he deserves for his dedication and achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:08 IST
Tribute to a Legend: Salah on Alexander-Arnold's Departure
Mohamed Salah

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has voiced his support for Trent Alexander-Arnold amid fan criticism over the latter's impending departure from the club. Salah, the Premier League's top scorer with 28 goals, insists that Alexander-Arnold should not be booed by fans, especially after two decades of service.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Salah emphasized Alexander-Arnold's lifelong dedication to the team and expressed shock at the recent backlash. 'Alexander-Arnold deserves a fitting farewell for everything he has contributed to Liverpool,' Salah stated, urging fans to reconsider their approach.

Alexander-Arnold, hailing from Liverpool and rising through its ranks, has achieved significant success, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League victory, reinforcing his place as one of the club's all-time greats. The 26-year-old bids farewell in pursuit of new challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025