Delhi Capitals Gear Up for IPL 2025 with Crucial Squad Updates

In a key development for the Delhi Capitals, vice-captain Faf du Plessis and middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs have rejoined the squad, the team confirmed Saturday. The players' return coincides with the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

However, the Capitals face a setback with the absence of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira. Starc, the team's leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps in 11 matches, will be sorely missed. Meanwhile, Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur Rahman has been cleared by the Bangladesh Cricket Board to participate in the league, providing a timely boost to the squad.

The left-armer will be replacing Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk. Mustafizur, a seasoned IPL campaigner, resumes his role with the team he previously represented in 2022 and 2023. As IPL 2025 resumes on May 17, the Capitals prepare to face Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, having slipped to fifth place after a rocky patch following a strong start to the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)