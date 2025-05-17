Intense Weekend Matches and Major Moves Highlight Sports News

Aaron Gordon may miss the Nuggets' crucial Game 7 against the Thunder due to a strained hamstring, a blow to Denver's playoff hopes. ESPN reports the breakout performer of 2023 playoffs received the diagnosis just ahead of the pivotal matchup on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

In golf, Rory McIlroy faces equipment challenges at the PGA Championship after the USGA deemed his previous driver non-conforming. A new driver in hand, McIlroy aims to recover from a tepid start at Quail Hollow Club, where he's showcased resilience in adapting to these changes.

Cross-town rivalry ignites as the New York Yankees defeat the Mets 6-2, spoiling Juan Soto's return to the Bronx. Meanwhile, in L.A.'s baseball scene, Shohei Ohtani impresses as the Angels triumph over the Dodgers. Exciting sports narratives continue with shifts in contracts and injuries affecting player lineups.

(With inputs from agencies.)