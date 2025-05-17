PKK Disarms: A New Era for Turkey-Iraq Relations?
Turkey is in discussions with Baghdad and Erbil authorities regarding the PKK's decision to disarm. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan mentions plans on how Iraqi administrations will be involved in the process. The PKK has announced its decision to disband after decades of conflict with Turkey.
- Country:
- Turkey
The Turkish government is engaged in talks with Iraqi officials in Baghdad and Erbil concerning the disarmament of Kurdish militants belonging to the PKK. This development follows the PKK's announcement to disband.
According to President Tayyip Erdogan, discussions are focused on the method of surrendering weapons held by militants beyond Turkey's borders. Plans are underway to involve both the Baghdad and Erbil administrations in the disarmament process.
The PKK, which has been in a violent standoff with Turkey for over forty years, declared its intent to end its armed struggle, marking a significant milestone in Turkish-Iraqi relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Tangled Past with Terror: Admissions Amidst Recent Conflict
Darfur’s Children Face Catastrophe as Conflict Escalates
Drone Strike on Aid Vessel Escalates Tensions in Gaza Conflict
Tragedy in the Jungle: Human-Elephant Conflict Claims Life
Tensions Escalate as Kashmir's Residents Prepare for Potential Conflict