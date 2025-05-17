PKK Disarms: A New Era for Turkey-Iraq Relations?

The Turkish government is engaged in talks with Iraqi officials in Baghdad and Erbil concerning the disarmament of Kurdish militants belonging to the PKK. This development follows the PKK's announcement to disband.

According to President Tayyip Erdogan, discussions are focused on the method of surrendering weapons held by militants beyond Turkey's borders. Plans are underway to involve both the Baghdad and Erbil administrations in the disarmament process.

The PKK, which has been in a violent standoff with Turkey for over forty years, declared its intent to end its armed struggle, marking a significant milestone in Turkish-Iraqi relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)