Ashok Hall and South Point Shine at 50th Schools Regatta

Ashok Hall and South Point High School emerged victorious on the final day of the 50th All India Invitation Schools Regatta, each clinching two gold medals and securing the title of overall champions in the girls and boys categories. The event concluded at the Lake Club on Saturday.

South Point's standout performers Sanskar Chandra and Devansh Chakraborty dominated the junior boys' competitions, winning both the double scull and coxed fours events. Their exceptional skills left a lasting impression on the audience.

Ashok Hall's athletes, Ritsika Das and Sriya Laha, were equally impressive, securing victories in the senior girls' double scull and coxed fours. The event highlighted both schools' commitment to excellence in rowing.

