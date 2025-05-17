Left Menu

Ashok Hall and South Point Shine at 50th Schools Regatta

Ashok Hall and South Point High School claimed victory at the 50th All India Invitation Schools Regatta, winning two gold medals each. South Point excelled in the boys' category, while Ashok Hall dominated the girls' events. Both schools emerged as overall champions, showcasing remarkable talent in rowing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:23 IST
Ashok Hall and South Point Shine at 50th Schools Regatta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ashok Hall and South Point High School emerged victorious on the final day of the 50th All India Invitation Schools Regatta, each clinching two gold medals and securing the title of overall champions in the girls and boys categories. The event concluded at the Lake Club on Saturday.

South Point's standout performers Sanskar Chandra and Devansh Chakraborty dominated the junior boys' competitions, winning both the double scull and coxed fours events. Their exceptional skills left a lasting impression on the audience.

Ashok Hall's athletes, Ritsika Das and Sriya Laha, were equally impressive, securing victories in the senior girls' double scull and coxed fours. The event highlighted both schools' commitment to excellence in rowing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025