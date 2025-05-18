Ogier Nears Historic Rally Portugal Triumph Amidst Mechanical Drama

Sebastien Ogier, driving for Toyota, is poised to secure a record seventh victory at Rally Portugal, as he commands a 27.6-second lead going into the final leg on Sunday.

The eight-time world champion took over at the forefront on Saturday, after Hyundai's initial leader, Ott Tanak, encountered a power steering problem during the rally's longest stage. This technical setback cost the Estonian more than 45 seconds, pushing him to third place overall.

Despite the issues, Tanak remains in contention for the final stages. Meanwhile, Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera has climbed to second, with Hyundai's Thierry Neuville in fourth. The contest will wrap up on Sunday, with six stages left to determine the winner.

(With inputs from agencies.)