Left Menu

Ogier Nears Historic Rally Portugal Triumph Amidst Mechanical Drama

Sebastien Ogier is on track for a record seventh win at Rally Portugal, leading by 27.6 seconds after Saturday. Hyundai's Ott Tanak lost time due to a power steering failure, with Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera advancing to second. The rally concludes on Sunday with six stages remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 04:02 IST
Ogier Nears Historic Rally Portugal Triumph Amidst Mechanical Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sebastien Ogier, driving for Toyota, is poised to secure a record seventh victory at Rally Portugal, as he commands a 27.6-second lead going into the final leg on Sunday.

The eight-time world champion took over at the forefront on Saturday, after Hyundai's initial leader, Ott Tanak, encountered a power steering problem during the rally's longest stage. This technical setback cost the Estonian more than 45 seconds, pushing him to third place overall.

Despite the issues, Tanak remains in contention for the final stages. Meanwhile, Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera has climbed to second, with Hyundai's Thierry Neuville in fourth. The contest will wrap up on Sunday, with six stages left to determine the winner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025