Scottie Scheffler Takes Command at PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler surged to a three-shot lead after the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. With a six-under-par 65, Scheffler stands poised for his third major title. Despite challenges from Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, Scheffler's impressive performance on the Green Mile secured his advantage.

Scottie Scheffler delivered a masterful performance at Quail Hollow Club on Saturday, taking a three-shot lead in the PGA Championship as he eyes his third major title. Scheffler shot a stunning six-under-par 65, highlighted by a crucial eagle and strategically timed birdies over the final stretch.

The leaderboard saw significant fluctuations, with big names like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau contributing to a nail-biting third round. Rahm and DeChambeau came close but ultimately couldn't match Scheffler's near-flawless execution.

Despite weather delays and challenging conditions, Scheffler's prowess over the notorious Green Mile solidified his position at 11 under for the tournament, while competitors like Alex Noren and Jhonattan Vegas battle to close the gap.

