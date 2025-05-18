Left Menu

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley advanced on the leaderboard in the PGA Championship's third round, closely monitoring American golfers likely to join his Ryder Cup team. Despite the potential distraction, he remains focused on winning a major, while considering a captain's pick for himself in the upcoming U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Updated: 18-05-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 06:05 IST


Keegan Bradley made significant progress during the third round of the PGA Championship, climbing the leaderboard as he kept an eye on his potential Ryder Cup team contenders. Bradley carded a three-under-par 68 at the Quail Hollow Club under challenging windy conditions, placing him eight on the leaderboard, six strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler going into Sunday's final round.

Despite his focus on securing a second major championship, Bradley has not neglected his duties as a potential Ryder Cup captain. "I was really excited to see Scottie and Bryson up there," Bradley admitted, referring to fellow Americans Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau competing for the lead. Bradley remains vigilant, assessing his position and those of his countrymen as he considers selecting himself for the team.

The 38-year-old stands 22nd on the U.S. Ryder Cup points list, with the top six automatically qualifying for the team that will compete at Bethpage Black in September. Bradley, determined to improve his standing, has set the U.S. Open next month as a critical point to reassess his candidacy and team's composition as they move closer to the prestigious competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

