Diksha Dagar Shines as International Golf Stars Vie for Victory at Dutch Ladies Open

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar is poised for another strong finish at the Dutch Ladies Open, currently tied ninth. As other golfers like Nuria Iturrioz and Mimi Rhodes head into the final round tied in the lead, India's presence is noted with strong performances from newcomers Hitaashee Bakshi and Avani Prashanth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hilversum | Updated: 18-05-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 09:14 IST
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar is making headlines with her remarkable performance at the Dutch Ladies Open, where she sits tied for ninth place after carding a 2-under 70. Her performance includes three birdies and one bogey in the last six holes, leaving her 3-under after 36 holes with one day left to play.

Among other Indian golfers, Hitaashee Bakshi, the top player on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, is making her debut in an LET event outside India, showing promising results. She has an even par score over two days, tying for 26th place. Meanwhile, Avani Prashanth significantly improved in her second round, climbing to a tie for 51st place after an impressive 70.

International stars are also vying for top positions, with England's Mimi Rhodes, Spain's Nuria Iturrioz, and Italy's Alessia Nobilio all tied for first place at six-under par. Rhodes, currently leading the Order of Merit, delivers an outstanding rookie season, while Nobilio attains a bogey-free round. Iturrioz closes strong with a six-under-par 66.

