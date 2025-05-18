Left Menu

Rugby Regions Rumble: Uneven Funding Shakes Welsh Clubs

Wales' rugby regions face funding inequality as only Dragons and Cardiff signed the new Professional Rugby Agreement before the deadline, leaving Ospreys and Scarlets at risk. The WRU aims to address performance, financial, and strategic needs while negotiating future plans with all clubs amid the evolving rugby landscape.

Updated: 18-05-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:23 IST
Wales' four professional rugby regions are facing a funding disparity after the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced that only Dragons and Cardiff agreed to the new Professional Rugby Agreement before the set deadline. The Ospreys and Scarlets' delay has led the WRU to issue a two-year termination notice for the current agreement.

The existing PRA is set to expire in 2027. The WRU expressed a preference to maintain equal funding across all four professional clubs, emphasizing that broader performance, financial, and strategic priorities should be prioritized. Discussions are ongoing to decide the future framework post-2027.

Despite media reports suggesting a reduction to three clubs, the WRU has not confirmed any such plans. CEO Abi Tierney assured continued dialogue with all clubs to determine forthcoming strategies, pledging fairness and a focus on the sport's broader interests in Wales.

