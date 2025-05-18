Goodison Park's Grand Send-Off: Everton Triumphs in Emotional Finale

In a poignant farewell to Goodison Park, Everton secured a 2-0 victory over Southampton in their final Premier League match at the iconic stadium. The afternoon was marked by both tears and celebrations as fans paid tribute to the 'Grand Old Lady' after 133 years of service.

Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye emerged as the hero of the day, scoring twice in the first half to ensure a memorable send-off for the historic ground. His first goal came within six minutes, setting the tone for an emotional match that saw Everton finish the season in 13th place with 45 points.

Amidst the presence of Everton legends like Tim Cahill and Wayne Rooney, the Toffees faced little resistance from the relegated Saints. Although Beto had two goals disallowed, names such as David Moyes, Duncan Ferguson, and others witnessed a fitting farewell.

(With inputs from agencies.)