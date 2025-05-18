Left Menu

Goodison Park's Grand Send-Off: Everton Triumphs in Emotional Finale

Everton gave Goodison Park a memorable farewell with a 2-0 victory against Southampton, marking the end of its 133-year tenure as a Premier League venue. Iliman Ndiaye scored both goals, ensuring Everton finished 13th in the league. The match was filled with emotions, witnessed by Everton legends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:32 IST
Goodison Park's Grand Send-Off: Everton Triumphs in Emotional Finale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a poignant farewell to Goodison Park, Everton secured a 2-0 victory over Southampton in their final Premier League match at the iconic stadium. The afternoon was marked by both tears and celebrations as fans paid tribute to the 'Grand Old Lady' after 133 years of service.

Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye emerged as the hero of the day, scoring twice in the first half to ensure a memorable send-off for the historic ground. His first goal came within six minutes, setting the tone for an emotional match that saw Everton finish the season in 13th place with 45 points.

Amidst the presence of Everton legends like Tim Cahill and Wayne Rooney, the Toffees faced little resistance from the relegated Saints. Although Beto had two goals disallowed, names such as David Moyes, Duncan Ferguson, and others witnessed a fitting farewell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025