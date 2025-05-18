Spectacular Brar Spin Pushes Punjab Kings Towards IPL Playoffs

In a high-stakes encounter, left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar emerged as the pivotal player, securing a crucial victory for Punjab Kings over Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs. Brar's strategic bowling, leading to figures of 3/22, was a linchpin in restricting RR to 209/7 as they pursued a target of 220.

Earlier, Punjab Kings set an imposing target, thanks to robust half-centuries from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh, who unleashed a powerful onslaught. Despite losing initial wickets, Wadhera and Singh's relentless batting propelled PBKS to 219/5, setting a formidable task for the Royals.

Rajasthan's aggressive start, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, faltered as Brar dismantled their momentum. Key dismissals, including those by Azmatullah Omarzai and Marco Jansen, quenched any hope of a successful chase, firmly placing PBKS within reach of a coveted IPL playoff berth.

