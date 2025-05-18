Left Menu

Spectacular Brar Spin Pushes Punjab Kings Towards IPL Playoffs

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar delivered a crucial spell, aiding Punjab Kings to achieve a critical 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals, edging them nearer to an IPL playoff berth. Powerful fifties by Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh set the stage before Brar's 3/22 dismantled RR's chase of 220 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:38 IST
Spectacular Brar Spin Pushes Punjab Kings Towards IPL Playoffs
Harpreet Brar
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes encounter, left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar emerged as the pivotal player, securing a crucial victory for Punjab Kings over Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs. Brar's strategic bowling, leading to figures of 3/22, was a linchpin in restricting RR to 209/7 as they pursued a target of 220.

Earlier, Punjab Kings set an imposing target, thanks to robust half-centuries from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh, who unleashed a powerful onslaught. Despite losing initial wickets, Wadhera and Singh's relentless batting propelled PBKS to 219/5, setting a formidable task for the Royals.

Rajasthan's aggressive start, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, faltered as Brar dismantled their momentum. Key dismissals, including those by Azmatullah Omarzai and Marco Jansen, quenched any hope of a successful chase, firmly placing PBKS within reach of a coveted IPL playoff berth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025