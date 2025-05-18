Farewell to Goodison: Everton's Emotional Goodbye to a Beloved Stadium

Everton bid an emotional farewell to Goodison Park with a 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday, as the iconic stadium hosted its final Premier League game after 133 years. Manager David Moyes expressed concerns about the weight of the moment but praised his team's composed performance.

Despite the occasion's pressure, Moyes highlighted the importance of ending strong, and with a solid finish of 45 points placing the team 13th in the league table, Everton managed to do just that. Legendary figures like Tim Cahill and Wayne Rooney joined fans in celebrating the historical moment.

The club now looks to the future as it transitions to Bramley-Moore Dock next season. The women's team will also make Goodison Park their new home. Moyes insists this bittersweet farewell marks a rekindling of unity within the club and its supporters.

