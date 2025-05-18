Van Aert's Thrilling Triumph: Belgian Mastery on Giro's Gravel Stage

In a captivating display of cycling prowess, Belgian rider Wout Van Aert surged to victory in stage nine of the Giro d'Italia, fending off a fierce challenge from Mexico's Isaac del Toro.

The stage, spanning 181 kilometers from Gubbio to Siena, witnessed dramatic twists, including a crash involving pre-race favorite Primoz Roglic.

Van Aert's triumph, powered by his Strade Bianche savvy, reshaped the leaderboard and highlighted the intense competition for the coveted pink jersey.

(With inputs from agencies.)