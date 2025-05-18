Left Menu

Van Aert's Thrilling Triumph: Belgian Mastery on Giro's Gravel Stage

Belgian cyclist Wout Van Aert claimed victory in the ninth stage of the Giro d'Italia, using his Strade Bianche expertise to outmaneuver Mexican Isaac del Toro, who now leads the overall standings. This win marks a significant turning point in the race, with pre-race favorite Primoz Roglic dropping to tenth place.

Wout Van Aert

In a captivating display of cycling prowess, Belgian rider Wout Van Aert surged to victory in stage nine of the Giro d'Italia, fending off a fierce challenge from Mexico's Isaac del Toro.

The stage, spanning 181 kilometers from Gubbio to Siena, witnessed dramatic twists, including a crash involving pre-race favorite Primoz Roglic.

Van Aert's triumph, powered by his Strade Bianche savvy, reshaped the leaderboard and highlighted the intense competition for the coveted pink jersey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

