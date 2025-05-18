India Triumphs in Nail-Biting SAFF U-19 Championship Final

In a pulsating SAFF U-19 Championship final, India showcased immense resilience to secure a victory against Bangladesh, ultimately triumphing 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout.

India got off to a flying start thanks to captain Singamayum Shami's early goal, but Bangladesh equalised in the 61st minute through Md Joy Ahamed, setting up a tense battle.

Despite penalties testing their nerves, India's goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam made crucial saves, and the team rallied to claim victory, with Shami sealing the win with a decisive final kick.

(With inputs from agencies.)