India Triumphs in Nail-Biting SAFF U-19 Championship Final
In a thrilling SAFF U-19 Championship final, India clinched victory against Bangladesh, winning 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. India's early lead was matched by Bangladesh, but resilient play and strategic penalty conversions secured India's championship title once again.
In a pulsating SAFF U-19 Championship final, India showcased immense resilience to secure a victory against Bangladesh, ultimately triumphing 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout.
India got off to a flying start thanks to captain Singamayum Shami's early goal, but Bangladesh equalised in the 61st minute through Md Joy Ahamed, setting up a tense battle.
Despite penalties testing their nerves, India's goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam made crucial saves, and the team rallied to claim victory, with Shami sealing the win with a decisive final kick.
