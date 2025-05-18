Left Menu

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting SAFF U-19 Championship Final

In a thrilling SAFF U-19 Championship final, India clinched victory against Bangladesh, winning 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. India's early lead was matched by Bangladesh, but resilient play and strategic penalty conversions secured India's championship title once again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yupia | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:45 IST
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting SAFF U-19 Championship Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pulsating SAFF U-19 Championship final, India showcased immense resilience to secure a victory against Bangladesh, ultimately triumphing 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout.

India got off to a flying start thanks to captain Singamayum Shami's early goal, but Bangladesh equalised in the 61st minute through Md Joy Ahamed, setting up a tense battle.

Despite penalties testing their nerves, India's goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam made crucial saves, and the team rallied to claim victory, with Shami sealing the win with a decisive final kick.

(With inputs from agencies.)

