Left Menu

PSV Eindhoven Seizes Dutch Championship Amid Ajax's Dramatic Downfall

PSV Eindhoven clinched the Dutch Eredivisie title after a dramatic season finale, overcoming a nine-point deficit to Ajax. Despite Ajax's triumph over FC Twente, PSV's victory against Sparta Rotterdam secured their championship, highlighted by standout performances from Malik Tillman and Luuk de Jong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eindhoven | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:55 IST
PSV Eindhoven Seizes Dutch Championship Amid Ajax's Dramatic Downfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In an intense showdown, PSV Eindhoven emerged as the 2023 Eredivisie champions, overthrowing Ajax's once commanding lead. PSV's decisive 3-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam, sealed by Malik Tillman, marked a stunning comeback.

Ajax's inability to secure the title despite a final round victory over FC Twente underscored a late-season slump that included crucial stumbles.

This unexpected reversal crowned PSV with their 26th title, despite Ajax's coach Francesco Farioli's ambitions for a record-extending win. Both teams, nevertheless, secured Champions League spots for the following season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025