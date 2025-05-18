PSV Eindhoven Seizes Dutch Championship Amid Ajax's Dramatic Downfall

In an intense showdown, PSV Eindhoven emerged as the 2023 Eredivisie champions, overthrowing Ajax's once commanding lead. PSV's decisive 3-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam, sealed by Malik Tillman, marked a stunning comeback.

Ajax's inability to secure the title despite a final round victory over FC Twente underscored a late-season slump that included crucial stumbles.

This unexpected reversal crowned PSV with their 26th title, despite Ajax's coach Francesco Farioli's ambitions for a record-extending win. Both teams, nevertheless, secured Champions League spots for the following season.

(With inputs from agencies.)