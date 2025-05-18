PSV Eindhoven Seizes Dutch Championship Amid Ajax's Dramatic Downfall
PSV Eindhoven clinched the Dutch Eredivisie title after a dramatic season finale, overcoming a nine-point deficit to Ajax. Despite Ajax's triumph over FC Twente, PSV's victory against Sparta Rotterdam secured their championship, highlighted by standout performances from Malik Tillman and Luuk de Jong.
- Netherlands
In an intense showdown, PSV Eindhoven emerged as the 2023 Eredivisie champions, overthrowing Ajax's once commanding lead. PSV's decisive 3-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam, sealed by Malik Tillman, marked a stunning comeback.
Ajax's inability to secure the title despite a final round victory over FC Twente underscored a late-season slump that included crucial stumbles.
This unexpected reversal crowned PSV with their 26th title, despite Ajax's coach Francesco Farioli's ambitions for a record-extending win. Both teams, nevertheless, secured Champions League spots for the following season.
