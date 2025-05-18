Left Menu

Alcaraz Overcomes Sinner to Clinch Italian Open Victory

Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open, securing a 7-6 (5), 6-1 win. This match marked his fourth consecutive victory against Sinner. Alcaraz's performance re-established him as a top contender, also ending Sinner’s 26-match win streak since last October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 18-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 23:35 IST
Alcaraz Overcomes Sinner to Clinch Italian Open Victory
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • Italy

Carlos Alcaraz once again demonstrated his prowess on clay courts by defeating Jannik Sinner 7-6 (5), 6-1 to claim his inaugural Italian Open title. This pivotal match marks yet another addition to Alcaraz's impressive list of accomplishments on the clay circuit.

Since the beginning of the previous year, Alcaraz has been the sole player to consistently outplay Sinner, claiming victory over him four consecutive times. Alcaraz expressed pride in his mental approach and tactical execution during the match.

This victory was significant as it halted Sinner's remarkable 26-match winning streak on home soil, a streak which commenced after his loss to Alcaraz in the China Open final. Despite this setback, Sinner was praised for his remarkable return to form following a doping suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

