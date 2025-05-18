Left Menu

Manika Batra Shines as India Faces Mixed Results in Table Tennis World Championships

India experienced a mixed day at the World Table Tennis Championships. Manika Batra and Manav Thakkar progressed to the next round, while other notables like G Sathiyan were eliminated. The men's and mixed doubles teams also faced early exits, despite some strong performances by other Indian players.

Updated: 18-05-2025 23:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Star Indian table tennis player Manika Batra advanced to the second round of the World Championships, showing her prowess in a decisive straight-game victory. Meanwhile, Manav Thakkar also started his singles campaign confidently on Sunday.

However, it was a day of mixed results for the Indian contingent. Several Indian players, including G Sathiyan, exited the tournament. Seeded 22nd, Manika displayed dominance with a 4-0 win over Nigeria's Fatima Bello in a match lasting just 24 minutes. Next, she faces Korea's Park Gahyeon.

In men's singles, India's top-ranked player Thakkar defeated New Zealand's Timothy Choi 4-1. Meanwhile, for 18-year-old Ankur Bhattacharjee, the debut proved challenging as he departed in the first round. In doubles, the pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale celebrated a strong start, though the men's doubles team and mixed doubles pair encountered disappointment with first-round exits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

