Manika Batra Shines as India Faces Mixed Results in Table Tennis World Championships

Star Indian table tennis player Manika Batra advanced to the second round of the World Championships, showing her prowess in a decisive straight-game victory. Meanwhile, Manav Thakkar also started his singles campaign confidently on Sunday.

However, it was a day of mixed results for the Indian contingent. Several Indian players, including G Sathiyan, exited the tournament. Seeded 22nd, Manika displayed dominance with a 4-0 win over Nigeria's Fatima Bello in a match lasting just 24 minutes. Next, she faces Korea's Park Gahyeon.

In men's singles, India's top-ranked player Thakkar defeated New Zealand's Timothy Choi 4-1. Meanwhile, for 18-year-old Ankur Bhattacharjee, the debut proved challenging as he departed in the first round. In doubles, the pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale celebrated a strong start, though the men's doubles team and mixed doubles pair encountered disappointment with first-round exits.

(With inputs from agencies.)