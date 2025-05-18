Left Menu

Sunday Sports Buzz: Key Updates Across Major Leagues

Sunday saw key developments across major sports, including a suspension in MLB, an update on the NBA playoffs, and a significant achievement in WTA tennis. MLB's Alvarado faced suspension for substance use, while WTA's Paolini made headlines for her impressive doubles title defense in Rome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 23:57 IST
Sunday Sports Buzz: Key Updates Across Major Leagues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a whirlwind of sports activity on Sunday, the Major League Baseball (MLB) scene was rocked by the suspension of Philadelphia Phillies' closer, Jose Alvarado, following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. This decision sidelines him for 80 games, a significant loss for the team as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins have bolstered their lineup by promoting right-hander Zebby Matthews from Triple-A for their game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Marlins experienced a setback as Xavier Edwards was added to the injured list even as Otto Lopez rejoined the team.

Across the sporting spectrum, Jasmine Paolini of Italy pulled off a rare double win alongside Sara Errani in the WTA doubles at the Italian Open, marking a feat not seen in 16 years. Keeping fans glued, the NHL and NBA playoffs featured intensive matchups, and the PGA Championship drew significant attention from golf enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025