Sunday Sports Buzz: Key Updates Across Major Leagues

In a whirlwind of sports activity on Sunday, the Major League Baseball (MLB) scene was rocked by the suspension of Philadelphia Phillies' closer, Jose Alvarado, following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. This decision sidelines him for 80 games, a significant loss for the team as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins have bolstered their lineup by promoting right-hander Zebby Matthews from Triple-A for their game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Marlins experienced a setback as Xavier Edwards was added to the injured list even as Otto Lopez rejoined the team.

Across the sporting spectrum, Jasmine Paolini of Italy pulled off a rare double win alongside Sara Errani in the WTA doubles at the Italian Open, marking a feat not seen in 16 years. Keeping fans glued, the NHL and NBA playoffs featured intensive matchups, and the PGA Championship drew significant attention from golf enthusiasts.

