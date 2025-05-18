Sunday Sports Buzz: Key Updates Across Major Leagues
Sunday saw key developments across major sports, including a suspension in MLB, an update on the NBA playoffs, and a significant achievement in WTA tennis. MLB's Alvarado faced suspension for substance use, while WTA's Paolini made headlines for her impressive doubles title defense in Rome.
In a whirlwind of sports activity on Sunday, the Major League Baseball (MLB) scene was rocked by the suspension of Philadelphia Phillies' closer, Jose Alvarado, following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. This decision sidelines him for 80 games, a significant loss for the team as the season progresses.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins have bolstered their lineup by promoting right-hander Zebby Matthews from Triple-A for their game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Marlins experienced a setback as Xavier Edwards was added to the injured list even as Otto Lopez rejoined the team.
Across the sporting spectrum, Jasmine Paolini of Italy pulled off a rare double win alongside Sara Errani in the WTA doubles at the Italian Open, marking a feat not seen in 16 years. Keeping fans glued, the NHL and NBA playoffs featured intensive matchups, and the PGA Championship drew significant attention from golf enthusiasts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
