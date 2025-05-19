Sports Turmoil: Major Changes, Historical Wins & Controversies

In an eventful weekend for sports, the Baltimore Orioles have made significant changes, highlighted by the release of pitcher Kyle Gibson. Signed earlier this year, Gibson was let go amid a disappointing start to the season, following the firing of manager Brandon Hyde.

The PGA Championship has made history by increasing its purse to a record $19 million, further elevating the prestige of the tournament. In tennis, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz broke Jannik Sinner's winning streak to claim the Italian Open title, while Coco Gauff aims for redemption at the French Open after losses in recent finals.

In the realm of controversies, the WNBA has vowed to investigate alleged hateful remarks made during a game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever. Simultaneously, Phillies' Jose Alvarado faces an 80-game suspension following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance.

(With inputs from agencies.)