Marco Reus Shines in El Tráfico Amidst Galaxy Struggles

Marco Reus scored twice as LA Galaxy tied 2-2 with Los Angeles FC in the MLS match known as El Tráfico. Although the Galaxy defense struggled, Reus's performance earned them a draw against a formidable opponent. LAFC continued their unbeaten streak extending to seven games with another goal from Denis Bouanga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Carson | Updated: 19-05-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 09:21 IST
Marco Reus
  • Country:
  • United States

Marco Reus showcased his scoring prowess by netting two crucial goals for LA Galaxy in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Los Angeles FC during the latest El Tráfico clash. Despite a lackluster overall performance from the Galaxy, Reus's contributions proved vital in securing the tie.

The Galaxy, defending MLS Cup champions, have experienced a tumultuous season thus far, setting an unfortunate record with a minus-21 goal differential and the worst start in MLS history at 0-10-4. Reus's early goal in the sixth minute, followed by a skillful free kick in the 87th, highlighted his tenacity on the field.

Meanwhile, LAFC maintained their strong form, with Denis Bouanga equalizing in the 13th minute, bringing his consecutive scoring streak to three games. Nathan Ordaz and Ryan Hollingshead also contributed to LAFC's unbeaten seven-game streak, emphasizing their dominance in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

