Mohammed Shami's Future in Limbo Amid Retirement Rumors

Indian cricket veteran Mohammed Shami met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Monday, amidst swirling rumors regarding his professional future.

Responding to speculation about his potential retirement and participation in India's upcoming tour of England, Shami took to Instagram, posting a cutting message against misleading reports about his cricketing career.

Shami, who endured a challenging IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad and remained sidelined due to injuries, has refocused on domestic circuits. Though he has demonstrated intent to continue, reports persist about his future, paralleling retirements of cricket bigwigs like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)