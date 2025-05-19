Left Menu

Mohammed Shami's Future in Limbo Amid Retirement Rumors

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami met with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid retirement news. Shami, embroiled in rumors about his cricketing future following a poor IPL season and injuries, has lashed out at misleading reports. He remains determined to continue despite speculation over his participation in India's England tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:27 IST
Mohammed Shami's Future in Limbo Amid Retirement Rumors
Mohammed Shami and Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket veteran Mohammed Shami met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Monday, amidst swirling rumors regarding his professional future.

Responding to speculation about his potential retirement and participation in India's upcoming tour of England, Shami took to Instagram, posting a cutting message against misleading reports about his cricketing career.

Shami, who endured a challenging IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad and remained sidelined due to injuries, has refocused on domestic circuits. Though he has demonstrated intent to continue, reports persist about his future, paralleling retirements of cricket bigwigs like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025